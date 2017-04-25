In town hall tirade, Gov. LePage gets...

In town hall tirade, Gov. LePage gets fundamental tax facts completely wrong

At a town hall that he held in Fort Kent last night to promote his plan to give a massive new tax break to Maine's wealthiest 2%, Gov. LePage repeatedly and condescendingly made false claims about how taxes work in Maine. LePage apparently doesn't understand that the 3% surcharge put in place with the passage of Question 2 in November only applies to annual income over $200,000.

