In town hall tirade, Gov. LePage gets fundamental tax facts completely wrong

At a town hall that he held in Fort Kent last night to promote his plan to give a massive new tax break to Maine's wealthiest 2%, Gov. LePage repeatedly and condescendingly made false claims about how taxes work in Maine. LePage apparently doesn't understand that the 3% surcharge put in place with the passage of Question 2 in November only applies to annual income over $200,000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.