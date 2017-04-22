How Maine universities made big carbon emission cuts over the past decade

The University of Maine System has cut its carbon emissions by a third in the past decade, a big step toward its goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2040, according to a recent report. The system's seven campuses and branch facilities have reduced carbon output by 34 percent since 2006, according to Sightlines, a campus facility management consulting firm that's been working with UMaine for several years.

