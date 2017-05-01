Decorated Astronaut Dr. George Nelson to Give Keynote Address at UMFK Commencement
The University of Maine at Fort Kent is pleased to announce that astronaut George D. Nelson, Ph. D., will be the keynote speaker for the 135th commencement ceremony held on May 13, 2017 at 1:00pm in the UMFK Sports Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Kent Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Monday storm could drop up to a foot of snow on...
|Apr 24
|Snowman
|2
|Prisoner transferred to Canadian facility (May '06)
|Jan '16
|Steven Harpo Dise...
|62
|Solar advocates see bright opportunity in north... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Solarman
|1
|Maine's Ebola protocols mean quarantine for nurse (Oct '14)
|Nov '14
|Fingerbang
|12
|Nurse Kaci Hickox defies Ebola quarantine in Fo... (Oct '14)
|Nov '14
|Homo Erectus
|7
|Judge rejects court order restricting movements... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Latin king idiot
|3
|Kaci Hickox (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Latin king idiot
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fort Kent Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC