Deadline for Aroostook Entrepreneur of the Year Nominations is April 21
The Aroostook's Entrepreneur - 2017 Award, sponsored by the Aroostook Partnership, will be given to a business leader who demonstrates excellence and extraordinary success in such areas as innovation and personal commitment to their business and community. "One of the biggest challenges Aroostook faces is finding qualified entrepreneurs," he added.
Fort Kent Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prisoner transferred to Canadian facility (May '06)
|Jan '16
|Steven Harpo Dise...
|62
|Solar advocates see bright opportunity in north... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Solarman
|1
|Maine's Ebola protocols mean quarantine for nurse (Oct '14)
|Nov '14
|Fingerbang
|12
|Nurse Kaci Hickox defies Ebola quarantine in Fo... (Oct '14)
|Nov '14
|Homo Erectus
|7
|Judge rejects court order restricting movements... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Latin king idiot
|3
|Kaci Hickox (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Latin king idiot
|2
|Kaci Hickox: Is She--- (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Latin king idiot
|6
