8th Annual "Young Artist Exhibition" on display at UMFK Blake Library Gallery
The University of Maine at Fort Kent, the Blake Library Gallery and ThA©rA se L. Provenzano, UMFK Adjunct Visual Art Instructor, will host its eighth annual "Young Artist Exhibition" featuring the talented young artists from the St. John Valley public schools. The exhibit will be on display through Friday, April 14th.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Fort Kent Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prisoner transferred to Canadian facility (May '06)
|Jan '16
|Steven Harpo Dise...
|62
|Solar advocates see bright opportunity in north... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Solarman
|1
|Maine's Ebola protocols mean quarantine for nurse (Oct '14)
|Nov '14
|Fingerbang
|12
|Nurse Kaci Hickox defies Ebola quarantine in Fo... (Oct '14)
|Nov '14
|Homo Erectus
|7
|Judge rejects court order restricting movements... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Latin king idiot
|3
|Kaci Hickox (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Latin king idiot
|2
|Kaci Hickox: Is She--- (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Latin king idiot
|6
Find what you want!
Search Fort Kent Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC