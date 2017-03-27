"Tournees French Film Festival" at UMFK

Friday Mar 24

The TournA©es French Film Festival will begin on Tuesday, April 4 and will run through Thursday, April 13. All films will be shown at the University of Maine Fort Kent's Nadeau Hall conference room. The festival will feature a series of six different contemporary French language films over a two-week period.

