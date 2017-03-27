Stand Up
Fort Kent ~ Northern Maine Medical Center joins the National Association of Social Workers during the month of March to raise awareness about the important role of social workers. NASW will launch the "Social Workers Stand Up!" campaign to educate the public about contributions of social workers and why the professional title of social worker is so important.
