Rally for Health

Fort Kent ~ With fog, rain and unseasonably warm temperatures, the fifth annual Rally in the Valley Winter Festival was held on February 25th at the Four Seasons Outdoor Club in Madawaska. Nearly two dozen volunteers from Northern Maine Medical Center and the Four Seasons Outdoor Club were prepared to kick off the event and ready to take on Mother Nature.
