Quebec musher collects 8th win in Maine's Can-Am Crown

FORT KENT, Maine - A Quebec musher picked up his eighth victory in Maine's biggest sled dog race, finishing the truncated 250-mile Irving Woodlands Can-Am Crown 28 minutes ahead of his closest competitor. Martin Massicotte, of St. Tite, Quebec, completed the course late Sunday, finishing the race in 20 hours, 7 minutes and 38 seconds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SooToday.