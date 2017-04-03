Paul LePage goes behind the bar for c...

Paul LePage goes behind the bar for charity

Monday Mar 27 Read more: Sun Journal

Republican Gov. Paul LePage has been tapped to serve up drinks as a celebrity bartender Monday evening at the Quarry Tap Room in Hallowell, outside Augusta. One dollar for every drink will go a foundation to help wounded veterans set up by Travis Mills, a soldier who lost all four limbs during an explosion in Afghanistan.

