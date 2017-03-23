NMMC Enhances Diabetes Services
Fort Kent ~ Sandra San Antonio, Director of Medical Practices at Northern Maine Medical Center , announced that both Diabetes Educators at NMMC have met the training requirements to become certified as Medtronic Insulin Pump Trainers. Dayna Emerson MS, RD, CDE, Medtronic's Diabetes Senior Clinical Manager for Central and Northern Maine informed Stacy Raymond and Linda Russell, both Diabetes Educators at NMMC, that they had successfully completed all requirements for the specialized certification.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
