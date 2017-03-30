Maine's public universities to see fi...

Maine's public universities to see first tuition bump in six years

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 30 Read more: Bangor Daily News

The state's public university system held its tuition flat for six years , but that uncommon streak is expected to end as system trustees weigh their next budget. Trustees are scheduled to vote on the fiscal year 2018 budget during their next meeting in May in Presque Isle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Kent Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Prisoner transferred to Canadian facility (May '06) Jan '16 Steven Harpo Dise... 62
News Solar advocates see bright opportunity in north... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Solarman 1
News Maine's Ebola protocols mean quarantine for nurse (Oct '14) Nov '14 Fingerbang 12
News Nurse Kaci Hickox defies Ebola quarantine in Fo... (Oct '14) Nov '14 Homo Erectus 7
News Judge rejects court order restricting movements... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Latin king idiot 3
Kaci Hickox (Oct '14) Oct '14 Latin king idiot 2
Poll Kaci Hickox: Is She--- (Oct '14) Oct '14 Latin king idiot 6
See all Fort Kent Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Kent Forum Now

Fort Kent Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Kent Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Fort Kent, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,532 • Total comments across all topics: 280,117,350

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC