Injured Massachusetts man rides damaged snowmobile to help after crash
A Massachusetts man who was seriously injured in a snowmobile accident Monday night still managed to get help before being transported to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor where he remained Tuesday afternoon. Todd Malesky, 52, of Millbury, Massachusetts, became separated from his party and crashed his 2006 Yamaha snowmobile sometime Monday night, according to a press release issued Tuesday by the Maine Warden Service.
