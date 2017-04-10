Dana Doran to present at upcoming Umf...

Dana Doran to present at upcoming Umfk Bov Business Breakfast Series

Friday Mar 31

The University of Maine at Fort Kent Board of Visitors is encouraging the public to attend a Business Breakfast Series featuring guest speaker, Dana Doran. The breakfast will take place on Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at 7:30 a.m. in the Nadeau Hall conference room on the UMFK campus.

