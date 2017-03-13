Antique Snowmobile Parade and Ride

Antique Snowmobile Parade and Ride

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 1 Read more: Bangor Daily News

The Carter Brook Sno Birds Snowmobile Club is hosting their annual Antique Snowmobile Parade and ride to the clubhouse, Saturday, March 5. It will begin right after the last CanAm musher departs from the start gate, around 11am. Registrations begin at 8 am in the S.W. Collins parking lot on Main Street in Fort Kent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Kent Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Prisoner transferred to Canadian facility (May '06) Jan '16 Steven Harpo Dise... 62
News Solar advocates see bright opportunity in north... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Solarman 1
News Maine's Ebola protocols mean quarantine for nurse (Oct '14) Nov '14 Fingerbang 12
News Nurse Kaci Hickox defies Ebola quarantine in Fo... (Oct '14) Nov '14 Homo Erectus 7
News Judge rejects court order restricting movements... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Latin king idiot 3
Kaci Hickox (Oct '14) Oct '14 Latin king idiot 2
Poll Kaci Hickox: Is She--- (Oct '14) Oct '14 Latin king idiot 6
See all Fort Kent Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Kent Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Aroostook County was issued at March 14 at 3:34PM EDT

Fort Kent Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Kent Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Ireland
  5. Egypt
 

Fort Kent, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,213 • Total comments across all topics: 279,547,442

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC