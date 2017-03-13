The Carter Brook Sno Birds Snowmobile Club is hosting their annual Antique Snowmobile Parade and ride to the clubhouse, Saturday, March 5. It will begin right after the last CanAm musher departs from the start gate, around 11am. Registrations begin at 8 am in the S.W. Collins parking lot on Main Street in Fort Kent.

