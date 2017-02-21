Teaming Up for Health

Teaming Up for Health

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 7 Read more: Bangor Daily News

Fort Kent ~ Last summer, the local Senior College invited Ben Paradis to offer an introduction to Tai Chi which started a dialogue about bringing a full course to the Valley. Enough interest was generated by the demonstration to pursue the idea which led to the current partnership; and making the free course available to seniors in the St. John Valley.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Kent Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Prisoner transferred to Canadian facility (May '06) Jan '16 Steven Harpo Dise... 62
News Solar advocates see bright opportunity in north... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Solarman 1
News Maine's Ebola protocols mean quarantine for nurse (Oct '14) Nov '14 Fingerbang 12
News Nurse Kaci Hickox defies Ebola quarantine in Fo... (Oct '14) Nov '14 Homo Erectus 7
News Judge rejects court order restricting movements... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Latin king idiot 3
Kaci Hickox (Oct '14) Oct '14 Latin king idiot 2
Poll Kaci Hickox: Is She--- (Oct '14) Oct '14 Latin king idiot 6
See all Fort Kent Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Kent Forum Now

Fort Kent Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Kent Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Fort Kent, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,129 • Total comments across all topics: 279,113,810

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC