Roadwork underway at Soucy Hill on Ro...

Roadwork underway at Soucy Hill on Route 11

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 20 Read more: Bangor Daily News

The reconstruction of a 5.6 mile section of Route 11 between Portage and Eagle Lake will create one of the state's longest truck lanes in an effort to improve safety for both logging trucks and regular vehicles. Soderberg Construction has been at work since November on a $7.6 million contract to reconstruct, improve and widen a 5.6 mile stretch of Route 11 in the unorganized territories between Portage and Eagle Lake.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Kent Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Prisoner transferred to Canadian facility (May '06) Jan '16 Steven Harpo Dise... 62
News Solar advocates see bright opportunity in north... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Solarman 1
News Maine's Ebola protocols mean quarantine for nurse (Oct '14) Nov '14 Fingerbang 12
News Nurse Kaci Hickox defies Ebola quarantine in Fo... (Oct '14) Nov '14 Homo Erectus 7
News Judge rejects court order restricting movements... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Latin king idiot 3
Kaci Hickox (Oct '14) Oct '14 Latin king idiot 2
Poll Kaci Hickox: Is She--- (Oct '14) Oct '14 Latin king idiot 6
See all Fort Kent Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Kent Forum Now

Fort Kent Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Kent Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Fort Kent, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,049 • Total comments across all topics: 279,122,911

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC