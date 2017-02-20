Roadwork underway at Soucy Hill on Route 11

The reconstruction of a 5.6 mile section of Route 11 between Portage and Eagle Lake will create one of the state's longest truck lanes in an effort to improve safety for both logging trucks and regular vehicles. Soderberg Construction has been at work since November on a $7.6 million contract to reconstruct, improve and widen a 5.6 mile stretch of Route 11 in the unorganized territories between Portage and Eagle Lake.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.