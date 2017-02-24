Police block off Route 11 in Fort Kent
Law enforcement officers from the Fort Kent Police Department, Aroostook County Sheriff's Office and the Maine State Police responded to a residence at 562 Aroostook Road. Fort Kent police Chief Tom Pelletier was on the scene and speaking with a man inside a residence at about 6:45 p.m. Fort Kent police Officer Connor Lapierre said it is unknown whether the man inside the residence has any weapons, and he was directing traffic away from the area.
