Police block off Route 11 in Fort Kent

Friday Feb 24

Law enforcement officers from the Fort Kent Police Department, Aroostook County Sheriff's Office and the Maine State Police responded to a residence at 562 Aroostook Road. Fort Kent police Chief Tom Pelletier was on the scene and speaking with a man inside a residence at about 6:45 p.m. Fort Kent police Officer Connor Lapierre said it is unknown whether the man inside the residence has any weapons, and he was directing traffic away from the area.

