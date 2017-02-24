Here's the best bar in Maine, according to Yelp
Vena's Fizz House, which started out as a mocktail shop in 2013, has soared to the top of the mixology meter. Online review site Yelp just released a list of best bars in every state , according to reviews, and named the Portland venue the best from Kittery to Fort Kent.
