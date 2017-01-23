UM-Fort Kent Women's college basketball 46 at Washington Adventist U. 72
The University of Maine at Fort Kent women's basketball team dropped their fourth consecutive contest and six out of eight, falling Sunday afternoon to Washington Adventist, 72-46. The opposing Shock came into the contest with a 4-16 record while the Bengals fall to 14-9.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Kent Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Monday storm could drop up to a foot of snow on...
|Dec 29
|Jonathan Mann Pastor
|1
|Prisoner transferred to Canadian facility (May '06)
|Jan '16
|Steven Harpo Dise...
|62
|Solar advocates see bright opportunity in north... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Solarman
|1
|Maine's Ebola protocols mean quarantine for nurse (Oct '14)
|Nov '14
|Fingerbang
|12
|Nurse Kaci Hickox defies Ebola quarantine in Fo... (Oct '14)
|Nov '14
|Homo Erectus
|7
|Judge rejects court order restricting movements... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Latin king idiot
|3
|Kaci Hickox (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Latin king idiot
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fort Kent Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC