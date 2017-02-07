New Opioid Law Now in Effect

PHOTO: Gordon Smith, Executive Vice President, Maine Medical Association, speaks with NMMC Medical Providers on the Opioid Law changes which went into effect 1/1/17 Fort Kent ~ According to the Center for Disease Control , ninety one Americans die every day from an opioid overdose, and the number of overdose deaths involving opioids has quadrupled since 1999. Closer to home, here in Maine, there has been a 265% increase in deaths from prescription opioid overdose in men, and a 400% increase in deaths in women since 1999.

