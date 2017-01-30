Making a Difference-One Patient at a ...

Making a Difference-One Patient at a Time

Wednesday Jan 25 Read more: Bangor Daily News

Fort Kent ~ In recognition of their profession's commitment to exceptional patient care, Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists in Fort Kent, and across the country, are celebrating the eighteenth annual National CRNA Week, January 22-28, 2017. Nurse anesthetists are advanced practice registered nurses who administer approximately forty three million anesthetics in the United States each year.

Fort Kent, ME

