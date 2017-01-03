Maine lawmakers prepare to tackle wide range of issues
Lawmakers gathering Wednesday for the first session of the 128th Legislature will face tough decisions on everything from the budget to the regulation of marijuana sales. Members of the Maine House stand to acknowledge guests in attendance during a legislative session at the State House in June 2015 in Augusta.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun Journal.
Add your comments below
Fort Kent Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Monday storm could drop up to a foot of snow on...
|Dec 29
|Jonathan Mann Pastor
|1
|Prisoner transferred to Canadian facility (May '06)
|Jan '16
|Steven Harpo Dise...
|62
|Solar advocates see bright opportunity in north... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Solarman
|1
|Maine's Ebola protocols mean quarantine for nurse (Oct '14)
|Nov '14
|Fingerbang
|12
|Nurse Kaci Hickox defies Ebola quarantine in Fo... (Oct '14)
|Nov '14
|Homo Erectus
|7
|Judge rejects court order restricting movements... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Latin king idiot
|3
|Kaci Hickox (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Latin king idiot
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fort Kent Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC