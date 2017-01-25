Madawaska Charter Commission Meets for the First Time
In June of last year, Madawaska voters approved the creation of a Charter Commission to develop a charter for the Town of Madawaska that will be presented to voters for their consideration later this year. In November, the Town elected six individuals to serve as Charter Commission members.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Fort Kent Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Monday storm could drop up to a foot of snow on...
|Dec 29
|Jonathan Mann Pastor
|1
|Prisoner transferred to Canadian facility (May '06)
|Jan '16
|Steven Harpo Dise...
|62
|Solar advocates see bright opportunity in north... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Solarman
|1
|Maine's Ebola protocols mean quarantine for nurse (Oct '14)
|Nov '14
|Fingerbang
|12
|Nurse Kaci Hickox defies Ebola quarantine in Fo... (Oct '14)
|Nov '14
|Homo Erectus
|7
|Judge rejects court order restricting movements... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Latin king idiot
|3
|Kaci Hickox (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Latin king idiot
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fort Kent Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC