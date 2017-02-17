Impact of ACA Repeal

Fort Kent ~ The United States has the most expensive healthcare system in the world, yet when the quality of care is compared to other developed nations, the U.S. ranks near last. The U.S. has some of the latest and greatest innovations; however, the infant mortality rate, for example, is one of the worst, reported by the World Health Organization to be as high as 30% when compared with other countries.

