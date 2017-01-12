Dr. Erik St. Pierre Guest Speaker
Fort Kent ~ With the start of a new year, the Northern Maine Medical Center Guild will be renewing its efforts in support of NMMC patient initiatives. Also, as part of the monthly business meeting agenda, Guild members will hear from a guest speaker about a pertinent healthcare issue facing physicians not only locally but worldwide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Fort Kent Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Monday storm could drop up to a foot of snow on...
|Dec 29
|Jonathan Mann Pastor
|1
|Prisoner transferred to Canadian facility (May '06)
|Jan '16
|Steven Harpo Dise...
|62
|Solar advocates see bright opportunity in north... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Solarman
|1
|Maine's Ebola protocols mean quarantine for nurse (Oct '14)
|Nov '14
|Fingerbang
|12
|Nurse Kaci Hickox defies Ebola quarantine in Fo... (Oct '14)
|Nov '14
|Homo Erectus
|7
|Judge rejects court order restricting movements... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Latin king idiot
|3
|Kaci Hickox (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Latin king idiot
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fort Kent Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC