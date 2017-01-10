29-year-old man in custody after stabbing incident in Eagle Lake

A 29-year-old resident of a group home was taken into custody in connection with a stabbing at the facility on Monday morning, according to the Aroostook County Sheriff's Office. A 20-year-old male staff member of the group home located on McKayla Drive was taken to Northern Maine Medical Center in Fort Kent to be treated for an apparent knife wound, Sheriff Darrell Crandall indicated in an email Monday evening.

