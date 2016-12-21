UMFK Acadian Archives/Archives acadiennes to Host Five-Week Course...

Lise Pelletier, director of the Acadian Archives/Archives acadiennes at the University of Maine at Fort Kent, will teach a special five-week, ten hour course titled, History of Acadia and the St. John Valley, starting on January 18 and meeting every Wednesday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 pm until February 15, 2017. This course is of special interest to anyone who wants a better understanding of local history and how it shaped the St. John Valley.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.