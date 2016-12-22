Home for the holidays after 36 Christ...

Home for the holidays after 36 Christmases in The County

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Bangor Daily News

Ever since moving to Maine in 1980 to attend the University of Maine at Fort Kent, snow and the holidays have been pretty much a constant. And, let's be honest, does anything scream "home for the holidays" like a blanket of fresh snow or big, fluffy falling snowflakes? Yep, for the first time since 1979, I'll be saying Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah and Season's Greetings not from the cozy confines of Rusty Metal Farm, but from the rain soaked Pacific Northwest and my hometown of Portland - the other one.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Kent Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Monday storm could drop up to a foot of snow on... Dec 29 Jonathan Mann Pastor 1
News Prisoner transferred to Canadian facility (May '06) Jan '16 Steven Harpo Dise... 62
News Solar advocates see bright opportunity in north... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Solarman 1
News Maine's Ebola protocols mean quarantine for nurse (Oct '14) Nov '14 Fingerbang 12
News Nurse Kaci Hickox defies Ebola quarantine in Fo... (Oct '14) Nov '14 Homo Erectus 7
News Judge rejects court order restricting movements... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Latin king idiot 3
Kaci Hickox (Oct '14) Oct '14 Latin king idiot 2
See all Fort Kent Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Kent Forum Now

Fort Kent Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Kent Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Fort Kent, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,592 • Total comments across all topics: 277,626,809

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC