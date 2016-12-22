Home for the holidays after 36 Christmases in The County
Ever since moving to Maine in 1980 to attend the University of Maine at Fort Kent, snow and the holidays have been pretty much a constant. And, let's be honest, does anything scream "home for the holidays" like a blanket of fresh snow or big, fluffy falling snowflakes? Yep, for the first time since 1979, I'll be saying Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah and Season's Greetings not from the cozy confines of Rusty Metal Farm, but from the rain soaked Pacific Northwest and my hometown of Portland - the other one.
