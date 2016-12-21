Giving is Always in Season
Fort Kent ~ In November, David Hebert, President of local Union 291 at Twin Rivers Paper Company, presented the Edgar J. Paradis Cancer Fund with a memorial donation. Cindy Daigle, Northern Maine Medical Center Chief Financial Officer and Fund Treasurer, was on hand to accept the donation.
