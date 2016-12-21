A Child's Hospital Experience
Fort Kent ~ Like the elves at the North Pole, the Student Council of Valley Rivers Middle School, with the support from their advisor, Kara Beal, has been busy preparing Boredom Buster bags for hospitalized children. On November 30th, the students delivered a total of forty three bags, which they had prepared with support from teachers and members of the community.
