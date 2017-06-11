Several tax, school proposals on Augu...

Several tax, school proposals on August ballot

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jun 11 Read more: Times Herald

Several tax, school proposals on August ballot Last day to register to vote for August election is July 10 Check out this story on thetimesherald.com: http://bwne.ws/2sRActL Danielle Jackson fills out her ballot for the presidential primary election Tuesday, March 8, 2016 at the Fort Gratiot Township Hall. Voters around the Blue Water Area will weigh a few proposals for schools and new taxes in the coming Aug. 8 election.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Gratiot Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former Detroit-area official sentenced for taki... Jun 9 lavon affair 1
Yale Music Forum (Dec '12) May 31 Musikologist 13
News Bluewater View condos unveils tower design May 27 B52sAreCool 2
Poll Best public place to have gay sex in Port Huron (May '12) May 27 B52sAreCool 57
Dave Barber (Aug '11) Apr '17 Richard 30
Full Swap Couples Feb '17 NonBlonde 3
Area RV parks Feb '17 James 1
See all Fort Gratiot Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Gratiot Forum Now

Fort Gratiot Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Gratiot Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Fort Gratiot, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,253 • Total comments across all topics: 281,800,844

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC