Several tax, school proposals on August ballot Last day to register to vote for August election is July 10 Check out this story on thetimesherald.com: http://bwne.ws/2sRActL Danielle Jackson fills out her ballot for the presidential primary election Tuesday, March 8, 2016 at the Fort Gratiot Township Hall. Voters around the Blue Water Area will weigh a few proposals for schools and new taxes in the coming Aug. 8 election.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Herald.