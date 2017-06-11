Several tax, school proposals on August ballot
Several tax, school proposals on August ballot Last day to register to vote for August election is July 10 Check out this story on thetimesherald.com: http://bwne.ws/2sRActL Danielle Jackson fills out her ballot for the presidential primary election Tuesday, March 8, 2016 at the Fort Gratiot Township Hall. Voters around the Blue Water Area will weigh a few proposals for schools and new taxes in the coming Aug. 8 election.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Herald.
Add your comments below
Fort Gratiot Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Detroit-area official sentenced for taki...
|Jun 9
|lavon affair
|1
|Yale Music Forum (Dec '12)
|May 31
|Musikologist
|13
|Bluewater View condos unveils tower design
|May 27
|B52sAreCool
|2
|Best public place to have gay sex in Port Huron (May '12)
|May 27
|B52sAreCool
|57
|Dave Barber (Aug '11)
|Apr '17
|Richard
|30
|Full Swap Couples
|Feb '17
|NonBlonde
|3
|Area RV parks
|Feb '17
|James
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Gratiot Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC