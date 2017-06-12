Residents push back on Casco ORV ban

Residents push back on Casco ORV law New ordinance would prohibit use of off-road vehicles on county roads Check out this story on thetimesherald.com: http://bwne.ws/2sURTZ4 Casco Township is banning the use of off-road vehicles along its local county roads, but some residents hope they still have time to change that. The township board passed its ORV ordinance last month, limiting their use just a few months after St. Clair County adopted an ORV law in late 2016 allowing for their use on most rural roadways.

