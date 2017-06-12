Residents push back on Casco ORV ban

Residents push back on Casco ORV ban

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 12 Read more: Times Herald

Residents push back on Casco ORV law New ordinance would prohibit use of off-road vehicles on county roads Check out this story on thetimesherald.com: http://bwne.ws/2sURTZ4 Casco Township is banning the use of off-road vehicles along its local county roads, but some residents hope they still have time to change that. The township board passed its ORV ordinance last month, limiting their use just a few months after St. Clair County adopted an ORV law in late 2016 allowing for their use on most rural roadways.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Gratiot Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former Detroit-area official sentenced for taki... Jun 9 lavon affair 1
Yale Music Forum (Dec '12) May 31 Musikologist 13
News Bluewater View condos unveils tower design May 27 B52sAreCool 2
Poll Best public place to have gay sex in Port Huron (May '12) May 27 B52sAreCool 57
Dave Barber (Aug '11) Apr '17 Richard 30
Full Swap Couples Feb '17 NonBlonde 3
Area RV parks Feb '17 James 1
See all Fort Gratiot Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Gratiot Forum Now

Fort Gratiot Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Gratiot Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Fort Gratiot, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,253 • Total comments across all topics: 281,800,847

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC