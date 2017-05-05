Restoration shines light into history
The buildings at Fort Gratiot Light Station County Park are looking as they did when the station was operating with light keepers Station restoration shines light into history The buildings at Fort Gratiot Light Station County Park are looking as they did when the station was operating with light keepers Check out this story on thetimesherald.com: http://bwne.ws/2pNLobq Dennis Delor shows where a kitchen cabinet once was in the Lightkeepers Duplex at Fortr Gratiot Light Station County Park. The buildings at Fort Gratiot Light Station County Park are looking more as they did when the station was operating with light keepers in the 1930s.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Herald.
Add your comments below
Fort Gratiot Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dave Barber (Aug '11)
|Apr 26
|Richard
|30
|Bluewater View condos unveils tower design
|Mar '17
|Captain Jack
|1
|Best public place to have gay sex in Port Huron (May '12)
|Feb '17
|Cwill128
|56
|Full Swap Couples
|Feb '17
|NonBlonde
|3
|Area RV parks
|Feb '17
|James
|1
|rb
|Feb '17
|Bill Smithson
|1
|Alexis Paeth
|Jan '17
|No drama
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Gratiot Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC