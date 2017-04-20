Tokyo Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi t...

Tokyo Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi to open in Fort Gratiot

Thursday Apr 20

Tokyo Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi to open in Fort Gratiot A Japanese steakhouse is slated to open in Fort Gratiot by fall. Check out this story on thetimesherald.com: http://bwne.ws/2pH8oGQ Tokyo Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi will be a hibachi-style restaurant where the cooks will grill at the customers' dining stations, said Kristy Jones, Fort Gratiot zoning administrator.

Fort Gratiot, MI

