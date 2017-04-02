SUV crashes into Fort Gratiot Verizon store, 3 injured
Three people were injured Sunday afternoon after a sports utility vehicle crashed into a Verizon store on 24th Avenue in Fort Gratiot. SUV crashes into Fort Gratiot Verizon store, 3 injured Three people were injured Sunday afternoon after a sports utility vehicle crashed into a Verizon store on 24th Avenue in Fort Gratiot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Herald.
Add your comments below
Fort Gratiot Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bluewater View condos unveils tower design
|Mar 3
|Captain Jack
|1
|Dave Barber (Aug '11)
|Feb '17
|Roger
|29
|Best public place to have gay sex in Port Huron (May '12)
|Feb '17
|Cwill128
|56
|Full Swap Couples
|Feb '17
|NonBlonde
|3
|Area RV parks
|Feb '17
|James
|1
|rb
|Feb '17
|Bill Smithson
|1
|Alexis Paeth
|Jan '17
|No drama
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Gratiot Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC