Sears Hometown Refreshes Three Michigan Stores with "America's Appliance Experts " Model

Escanaba, Fort Gratiot and Ionia Stores Host Grand Reopening Celebrations April 28-29 to Unveil New Look and In-Store Experience ESCANABA, Mich., April 20, 2017 -- Evolving to meet changing consumer needs and to embrace its nationwide branding as "America's Appliance ExpertsA ," the refresh of three Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores in Michigan culminates with a grand reopening celebration April 28-29, 2017 at the locations in Escanaba, Fort Gratiot and Ionia.

