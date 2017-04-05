JC Penney to celebrate 100 years in Blue Water Area
JC Penney to celebrate 100 years in Blue Water Area JCPenney will be celebrating 100 years in the Blue Water Area on Friday. Check out this story on thetimesherald.com: http://bwne.ws/2oCrVeg The department store opened in downtown Port Huron on April 3, 1917.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Gratiot Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bluewater View condos unveils tower design
|Mar '17
|Captain Jack
|1
|Dave Barber (Aug '11)
|Feb '17
|Roger
|29
|Best public place to have gay sex in Port Huron (May '12)
|Feb '17
|Cwill128
|56
|Full Swap Couples
|Feb '17
|NonBlonde
|3
|Area RV parks
|Feb '17
|James
|1
|rb
|Feb '17
|Bill Smithson
|1
|Alexis Paeth
|Jan '17
|No drama
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Gratiot Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC