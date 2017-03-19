Fort Gratiot plans for sewer repairs

Fort Gratiot plans for sewer repairs

Sunday Mar 19 Read more: Times Herald

Fort Gratiot's board last week approved borrowing up to $995,000 to pay for rebuilding two sanitary sewer lift stations. Fort Gratiot plans for sewer repairs Fort Gratiot's board last week approved borrowing up to $995,000 to pay for rebuilding two sanitary sewer lift stations.

