Businesses not feeling border traffic...

Businesses not feeling border traffic slump

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Mar 5 Read more: Times Herald

Businesses not feeling border traffic slump Regardless of the uncertainty surrounding U.S. border crossings, locals say it hasn't yet affected their businesses. Check out this story on thetimesherald.com: http://bwne.ws/2ltAUx3 A sign points motorists towards the exit to the Blue Water Bridge Sunday, Mar. 5, on Pine Grove Avenue in Port Huron.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Gratiot Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bluewater View condos unveils tower design Mar 3 Captain Jack 1
Dave Barber (Aug '11) Feb 26 Roger 29
Poll Best public place to have gay sex in Port Huron (May '12) Feb 23 Cwill128 56
Full Swap Couples Feb 21 NonBlonde 3
Area RV parks Feb '17 James 1
rb Feb '17 Bill Smithson 1
Alexis Paeth Jan '17 No drama 1
See all Fort Gratiot Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Gratiot Forum Now

Fort Gratiot Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Gratiot Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Fort Gratiot, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,440 • Total comments across all topics: 279,671,817

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC