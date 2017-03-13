Webcam captures home invasion suspect off guard
A home invasion suspect looked completely caught off guard when he realized he was being captured on a home webcam. The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to identify the man who they say broke into a home in the 3000 block of Carrigan Road in Fort Gratiot Township on Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.
Add your comments below
Fort Gratiot Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bluewater View condos unveils tower design
|Mar 3
|Captain Jack
|1
|Dave Barber (Aug '11)
|Feb 26
|Roger
|29
|Best public place to have gay sex in Port Huron (May '12)
|Feb 23
|Cwill128
|56
|Full Swap Couples
|Feb 21
|NonBlonde
|3
|Area RV parks
|Feb 12
|James
|1
|rb
|Feb 11
|Bill Smithson
|1
|Alexis Paeth
|Jan '17
|No drama
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Gratiot Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC