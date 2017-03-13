Webcam captures home invasion suspect...

Webcam captures home invasion suspect off guard

Wednesday Feb 22 Read more: WXYZ

A home invasion suspect looked completely caught off guard when he realized he was being captured on a home webcam. The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to identify the man who they say broke into a home in the 3000 block of Carrigan Road in Fort Gratiot Township on Monday.

