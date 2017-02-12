Power outages reported as strong winds hit the area As strong winds continue throughout the evening, there are about 1,700 customers without power in St. Clair County. Check out this story on thetimesherald.com: http://bwne.ws/2l5083P DTE spokeswoman Randi Berris said that winds up to 40 mph are causing the power outages.

