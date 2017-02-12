Power outages reported as strong wind...

Power outages reported as strong winds hit the area

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Feb 12 Read more: Times Herald

Power outages reported as strong winds hit the area As strong winds continue throughout the evening, there are about 1,700 customers without power in St. Clair County. Check out this story on thetimesherald.com: http://bwne.ws/2l5083P DTE spokeswoman Randi Berris said that winds up to 40 mph are causing the power outages.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Gratiot Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dave Barber (Aug '11) 2 hr Mike D 28
Poll Best public place to have gay sex in Port Huron (May '12) 6 hr Cwill128 56
Full Swap Couples Tue NonBlonde 3
Area RV parks Feb 12 James 1
rb Feb 11 Bill Smithson 1
Alexis Paeth Jan 30 No drama 1
News Rape kit tests lead to arrest of Port Huron man Jan 27 Miss Moocow 4
See all Fort Gratiot Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Gratiot Forum Now

Fort Gratiot Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Gratiot Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Fort Gratiot, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,873 • Total comments across all topics: 279,101,330

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC