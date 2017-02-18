Birders boost Blue Water Area's economy

Birders boost Blue Water Area's economy

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Feb 18 Read more: Times Herald

Birders boost Blue Water Area's economy Birdwatching is another attraction that draws visitors to St. Clair County's waterfront Check out this story on thetimesherald.com: http://bwne.ws/2m9HFjp Tom Dennis wants people to know the handsome birds with black heads and necks that poop on golf courses and parks are Canada geese - not Canadian geese. "If you take want to sound like a birder, if you take one thing away from here today - Canada goose," said Dennis, a longtime member of the Blue Water Audubon Society.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Gratiot Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bluewater View condos unveils tower design Mar 3 Captain Jack 1
Dave Barber (Aug '11) Feb 26 Roger 29
Poll Best public place to have gay sex in Port Huron (May '12) Feb 23 Cwill128 56
Full Swap Couples Feb 21 NonBlonde 3
Area RV parks Feb 12 James 1
rb Feb 11 Bill Smithson 1
Alexis Paeth Jan '17 No drama 1
See all Fort Gratiot Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Gratiot Forum Now

Fort Gratiot Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Gratiot Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Pakistan
 

Fort Gratiot, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,299 • Total comments across all topics: 279,338,291

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC