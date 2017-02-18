Birders boost Blue Water Area's economy Birdwatching is another attraction that draws visitors to St. Clair County's waterfront Check out this story on thetimesherald.com: http://bwne.ws/2m9HFjp Tom Dennis wants people to know the handsome birds with black heads and necks that poop on golf courses and parks are Canada geese - not Canadian geese. "If you take want to sound like a birder, if you take one thing away from here today - Canada goose," said Dennis, a longtime member of the Blue Water Audubon Society.

