Deputies detain naked man in Fort Gratiot He likely will be charged with indecent exposure Check out this story on thetimesherald.com: http://bwne.ws/2kcL1S2 FORT GRATIOT - A naked man was detained by St. Clair County deputies, printed and released Saturday pending a warrant for his arrest on a charge of indecent exposure.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Herald.