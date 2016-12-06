St. Clair County's presidential recount set for Thursday All-day affair open to public viewing Check out this story on thetimesherald.com: http://bwne.ws/2hdJM3r Ballot boxes are sealed and stored Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016 at the City Clerk's Office in the Municipal Office Center in Port Huron. St. Clair County's presidential election recount is slated for Thursday at the Blue Water Convention Center, and the public is welcome to watch the process.

