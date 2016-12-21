Calvin women's basketball cruises to ...

Calvin women's basketball cruises to conference win at Saint Mary's

Saturday Dec 10

Calvin placed five players in double-digits in scoring in rolling to an 82-37 conference victory at Saint Mary's College Saturday afternoon. Junior Ali Spayde had 17 points and senior Anna Timmer 15 points and a career-high 17 rebounds to lead a balanced scoring attack.

