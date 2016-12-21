Calvin women's basketball cruises to conference win at Saint Mary's
Calvin placed five players in double-digits in scoring in rolling to an 82-37 conference victory at Saint Mary's College Saturday afternoon. Junior Ali Spayde had 17 points and senior Anna Timmer 15 points and a career-high 17 rebounds to lead a balanced scoring attack.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Gratiot Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best public place to have gay sex in Port Huron (May '12)
|Dec 20
|B52sAreCool
|54
|Review: 1st Choice Bail Bonds Port Huron
|Dec 19
|kenneth Kidwell
|4
|Recount timeline on hold
|Dec 2
|Kathie Yakes
|1
|Review: Ginger Lea's Wedding Planner Specialist (Aug '14)
|Nov 30
|Elizabeth1
|4
|Strike at Canada's second-busiest commercial bo...
|Nov 28
|Jim
|1
|Local talent wanted (Aug '08)
|Nov 27
|White sheetz
|6
|Tom Hayden
|Oct '16
|Jack Cowles
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Gratiot Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC