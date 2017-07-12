Supervisors hear update on bridges
There are now 46 Webster County bridges with low weight postings, Webster County Engineer Randy Will told the county Board of Supervisors Tuesday. "We've had some additional inspections, and there are a few changes, so it's best week keep our notice to the public by resolution updated," Will has said the 10 cents per gallon increase in the state's tax on gasoline, which passed a few years ago, has been instrumental in getting more projects done.
