Supervisors hear update on bridges

Supervisors hear update on bridges

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Messenger

There are now 46 Webster County bridges with low weight postings, Webster County Engineer Randy Will told the county Board of Supervisors Tuesday. "We've had some additional inspections, and there are a few changes, so it's best week keep our notice to the public by resolution updated," Will has said the 10 cents per gallon increase in the state's tax on gasoline, which passed a few years ago, has been instrumental in getting more projects done.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Messenger.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Dodge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Monster Trucks in Fort Dodge!!!!!! (Apr '11) Apr '17 Meguys 3
News The true Trump has emerged (Nov '15) Mar '17 Democrat 4
Steve king get Chinese prostitute in moscow Mar '17 Trump 3
News Contingent of Eagle Grove Community Members in ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 SickandTired 1
News Corrections board hires warden not knowing of O... (Jun '16) Jun '16 What 3
News Humboldt city council provides $200,000 for hou... (May '16) May '16 SickandTired 1
News Lungren Wind farm developers plan solar energy ... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Solarman 1
See all Fort Dodge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Dodge Forum Now

Fort Dodge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Dodge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. American Idol
 

Fort Dodge, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,672 • Total comments across all topics: 282,428,795

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC