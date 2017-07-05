Preservation awards announced for 6 I...

Preservation awards announced for 6 Iowa communities

A historic home in Cedar Falls, a post office in Perry and a church building in Remsen are just a few of the projects that were honored with a Preservation Project of Merit Award from the State Historical Society of Iowa during this year's 2017 Preserve Iowa Summit in Fort Dodge. The awards recognize projects that exemplify the best of historic preservation practices, meet the U.S. Secretary of the Interior's Standards for Rehabilitation of Historic Buildings and use the State Historic Preservation and Cultural and Entertainment District Tax Credit Program.

