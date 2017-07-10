Lee County Supervisors meet new police dog
Lee County Sheriff's Deputy Uriah Wheatley and Lee County Sheriff Stacy Weber introduced supervisors to Alex, a new police dog, at the supervisors meeting Wednesday morning. Alex, a 19-month-old German shepherd, has been assigned to Wheatley, and the two will live and work together.
