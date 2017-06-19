Utility workers to be working along 32nd Street
Workers will be along 32nd Street between First Avenue South and 10th Avenue North today marking the locations of underground utilities, according to the Fort Dodge city engineering staff. Drivers are asked to use caution and be on the lookout for workers along the road or in it.
